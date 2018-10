× 60-year-old woman found dead in south city

ST. LOUIS — 60-year-old Valerie Holliday was found dead at the 2300 block of Louisiana ave. Her body was found by her god-daughter on October 4 with multiple puncture wounds. Detectives have ruled this case a homicide and are currently investigating the matter. The suspects in the case are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).