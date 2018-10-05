× Belleville annual Chili Cook-off this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Got lunch plans this weekend? How about a nice steaming bowl of chili.

The 35th annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the Belleville Public Square around the Veterans Memorial Fountain and along Main Street.

Many of the vendors are raising money for charity and is sponsored by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

The Belleville police are also warning parents to keep a close eye on their children during this weekend’s annual cook-off. In a statement issued Thursday, Chief of Police William G. Clay III said that the event attracts thousands of people to the city every year, including hundreds of unsupervised juveniles.