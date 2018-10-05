Belleville police chief warns parents ahead of Chili Cook-Off: Mind your kids!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville police are warning residents they're done with unsupervised teenagers roaming around at the 35th Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Thousands attend the event in downtown Belleville each year and hundreds of pounds of chili are served. But this year, parents could be fined big bucks if their teens are caught unsupervised.

The Belleville Township School District posted the letter from Belleville Police Chief Bill Clay on its Facebook page Thursday night. The letter states that in the past, unsupervised teenagers created disturbances, including fights at the chili cook-off event; and teens who are disorderly, commit lewd acts, or violate any municipal or state statutes may be arrested.

Chief Clay also noted that parents or guardians may be fined for improper supervision of children.

Many people agreed with the police department’s decision, saying it’s a way to make sure everyone is safe.

“I have confidence in our Belleville police to take care of any issue that could arise. My trust is in them and what they do,” said Wendy Pfeil, a cook-off attendee.

Chief Clay said he hopes the community partners with the police department to make sure this is a safe, successful, and enjoyable event for all participants.

The Belleville Chili Cook-Off

Downtown Belleville

Friday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday 11a.m. to 10:30 p.m.