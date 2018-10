Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - A driver lost control of his car and crashed into a Ferguson restaurant Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the Northland Chop Suey Restaurant on West Florissant Avenue near Canfield Drive.

The driver told police the car had a mechanical failure, causing him to lose control.

The crash caused damage to the front of the restaurant.

No one was injured.