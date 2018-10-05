‘Cardinal cowboy’ honored by Brain Injury Association of Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — If you go to Cardinals games, you are sure to know the "cardinal cowboy" who helps get cards fans fired up for the game. What you may not know is that he is also a survivor of a traumatic brain injury after being in a car which was hit by a drunk driver. He is now being honored for helping others in the same situation.

Carter Rethwisch, also known as the "cardinal cowboy," joins the show this morning.

