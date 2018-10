× Cardinals C.J. Cherre Retiring after 41 Years of Service

C.J. Cherre has been a fixture the last 41 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. The past 38 years Cherre has served as the Cardinals traveling secretary. From Whitey Herzog to Joe Torre to Tony LaRussa to Mike Matheny and finally Mike Shildt, C.J. has helped put Cardinals team’s in the right places and took care of their out of town needs since 1980.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with C.J. Cherre at Wrigley Field in Chicago, his final assignment of his long Cardinals career. Cherre is looking for to spending time with family in his retirement.