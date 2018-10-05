× Golf cart goes into Table Rock Lake, killing driver

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed when he lost control of a golf cart and drove into Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Ray Eutsler, of Galena, Missouri. The patrol says he suffered an unknown medical issue Thursday afternoon before losing control of the golf cart about 5 miles west of Reeds Spring. The cart then traveled down an embankment, where it struck a large rock, and came to a stop partially in the lake.

Stone County first responders pulled Eutsler out of the water near the Aunt’s Creek Cove. He was pronounced dead at the scene.