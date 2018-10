Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A Clayton High School grad comes back home for the theatrical release of her film, "Big Sonia," playing now at the Chase Park Plaza Cinema. The film, shot almost entirely in the midwest, has numerous ties to the producer and director's St. Louis life.

The filmmaker Leah Warshawski joins the show this morning to tell us about the special connection.

For tickets to "Big Sonia," visit http://www.stlouiscinemas.com/chase.