Jets Spoil Blues Opener, 5-1

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in a span of 1:44 in the third period to beat the Blues 5-1 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, spoling the home team’s season opening game. The Jets scored just over four minutes into the game on Patrick Laine’s goal to make it 1-0. The game stayed close until the Jets three goal flurry in the third period. After Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a big save on Alexander Steen on the power play, Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry got control of the puck and scored a shorthanded breakaway goal to make it 2-0. The Jets Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored 40 seconds apart to take an insurmountable 4-0 lead.

The Blues did manage a goal with 5:50 left to play. Vince Dunn scored the first goal of the season for St. Louis. Unfortunately that was the only goal the Blues would get. Hellebuyck was the star for the Jets, stopping 41 Blues shots. Jake Allen stopped 20 of 25 Jets shots and took the loss in goal.

Here is post game reaction from the Blues locker room after their disappointing season opening setback.