Klaaskids foundation focuses on child safety

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - In 1993 12-year-old Polly Klass was kidnapped and murder. In the wake of such tragedy, Polly's father Marc Klass decided to take action to protect other children against violence such as this.

Since 1994, Print-A-Thon events have fingerprinted and photographed more than 1,000,000 children at no cost to families and without databasing children`s personal and private information.

Each participating child will receive a comprehensive packet of child safety tools including digitized fingerprints, an updated photograph, a DNA Collection Kit developed by the California DNA Laboratory, pro-active child safety tips and a 9-point plan on what to do if your child disappears.

Marc Klass joined FOX 2 to discuss how his non-profit organization The Klasskids Foundation is working to raise awareness and education for parents and children.

22nd annual KlaasKids Child Safety Day

10:00am - 2:00pm October 6

Kirkwood Police Department

131 W. Madison Ave.