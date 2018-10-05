Manchester Police dedicate somber music video to fallen officers

MANCHESTER, MO. – Police in Manchester Missouri dedicated a music video they created to honor the more than thirty officers whose lives were lost in the line of duty from July through September of 2018.

They posted this description in a Facebook post this morning:

“It’s been a long time in production but we have finally finished it. The Manchester Police Lip Sync Challenge Video is ready for the public. We took our video down a less-traveled path that only a few other agencies in the country walked down. The video is in honor and memory of the more than thirty law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice since July of this year.”