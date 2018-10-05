Meet celebrity team captains for 32nd annual Guns ‘N Hoses 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Guns N Hoses is a signature event in St. Louis. Every year on Thanksgiving Eve. St. Louis City, County police officers and firefighters square off in the boxing ring to raise money for BackStoppers.

Meet this year's celebrity captains: former Blues Player/Announcer Kelly Chase representing the blue team and Dan Connelly, Former NFL lineman and Super Bowl Champion representing the red team.

Guns 'N Hoses

6:30pm Wednesday, November 21st

Enterprise Center

1401 Clark Ave.

Downtown St. Louis