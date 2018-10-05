Metro East church hosts voter rally in effort to get souls to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twelve churches, the NAACP, and United Congregation of the Metro East joined Friday evening for a common goal and that’s to get as many people to the polls as possible.

As you would imagine, some praise and worship came with the mission in mind.

Bishops said they can no longer stand by and allow the US political climate to take its course. That’s why they joined forces for a voter registration rally.

The message remained non-partisan, but they focused on what politicians, including the president, say may raise red flags.

With the nonstop talk of what will happen in November, the bishops say they had to make sure their actions played a part in getting people to the polls.

As a reminder - the deadline in Illinois to register online is Sunday, October 21, by mail is Tuesday, October 9, while if you choose in person you have up until election day. Meanwhile, the deadline to register to vote in Missouri is October 10.

With that in knowledge, bishops say there appears to be no reason why voters in the Metro East can’t make their way to the poll.