Miss Gay America pageant makes St. Louis its new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - It’s a busy weekend in downtown St. Louis for the Miss Gay America 2019 pageant. Forty-three contestants have traveled in from around the country to compete.

People came out to Hamburger Mary’s Friday night to watch the previous year’s winners perform. Saturday night they'll need a bigger space so the event will take place at Americas’s Center.

Pageant organizers said after years of the pageant moving from city to city it’s new permanent home will be in St. Louis. They said they are also excited about the millions of dollars in upgrades planned for the convention center, and think it will make their event better each year.