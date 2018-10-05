× Police surround home after shooting near south St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a report of a shooting across from a Catholic school in south St. Louis. The incident happened near St. Cecilia School and Academy in the 900 block of Eichelberger. It is not clear if there are injuries in this shooting.

Police are at a nearby home in the 5400 block of Louisiana. They had surrounded the building with weapons drawn. The connection between the shooting and the home are not known at this time.

The scene near the school is relatively calm. Police appear to be talking to school administrators. There are several police vehicles parked on nearby streets.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.