Recent pedestrian deaths have St. Louis County police urging caution for drivers, walkers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are reminding pedestrians to pay attention after two people were killed on St. Louis County roadways this week.

On Thursday, a hit and run driver killed a man in his late 50s as he walked down Halls Ferry Road around 7:40 p.m.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, part of the problem is that people aren't paying attention while behind the wheel. And others just don’t understand the rules of the road when you’re involved in an accident.

“If you hit somebody that’s in the roadway that doesn’t mean it’s automatically the motorist’s fault,” McGuire said. “That just means that someone might’ve been trying to cross the street at a bad location and it’s an accident and the more information we can get from people on scene of what happened the better. Just because now we’re looking for a suspect vehicle and obviously turns criminal at this point.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said road deaths have gone up this year, with 710 people losing their lives.