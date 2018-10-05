× Schnucks announces opening dates, operating hours for nine recently acquired stores

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced today the opening dates and operating hours for nine of the 20 recently acquired stores from Shop ‘n Save in the St. Louis metropolitan area. According to a press release by Schnucks, the Shop ‘n Save locations will be closed for about two and a half days before fully reopening as Schnucks.

“We know that customers want to quickly return to their neighborhood store to shop for their families, so our teams will be working around the clock to transition these stores in a period of just 63 hours each, and we’ll focus on more extensive upgrades in the coming months,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock.

With the stores closed during the short transitional period, existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop-off and pick-up prescriptions between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Pharmacy customers will be able check in with store security who will then escort them to the pharmacy.

Schnucks reports the store opening dates and times as:

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9am:

7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. – midnight)

9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo. 63114 (24 hours)

7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury, Mo. 63119 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9am:

100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 (5 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo. 63031 (6 a.m. – midnight)

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9am:

60 Harvester Square, St. Charles, MO 63303 (6 a.m. – midnight)

10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo. 63074 (24 hours)

1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo. 63010 (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Opening dates for the remaining eleven acquired locations will be announced in the near future.