St. Louis aldermen seek final approval on several key issues

ST. LOUIS- The Board of Alderman is tackling three different key issues at their meeting Friday, October 5.

The aldermen are fighting back against a plan approved by voters in 2012, to cut the number of aldermen from 28 to 14 which takes effect in 2022. Aldermen want a "do-over," and are set to vote October 5 and to ask city voters to reconsider. Back in May, Mayor Lyda Krewson said, she would veto such a bill.

Also Friday, Aldermen will vote on a ballot measure to allow city employees to live outside the city limits. Just last week, the City's Civil Service Commission lifted the residency requirements for new police recruits, to help with a shortage of officers. The city department heads appointed by the Mayor would still have to live in the city.

Thirdly, the alderman will begin the approval process for planned improvement in the baggage carousel area at the Southwest terminal of Lambert Airport.

Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay $16 million the $23 million project. The project would replace the two existing baggage carousels and add a third. The airport commission has already approved the plan.