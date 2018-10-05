St. Louis Fire Dept. hosts Halloween safety event this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s Fire Prevention Week beginning Sunday, October 7. On Friday evening, the St. Louis Fire Department is holding a trunk or treat at their headquarters.

Get your costume on and get down to St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters at Jefferson and Cass. They’re holding the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Fire Prevention Halloween Safety Kick-Off Festival.

It’s a scary good time at the fire station. Plenty of treats to be found in decorated trunks.

From face-painting to pony rides, to candy and goodies, this evenings festival wants to get children and parents in the habit of thinking to Look, Listen & Learn as Fire Prevention Week runs October 7 – October 13.

This is the second year for the Fire Prevention Halloween Festival. Here they’re giving away bicycle helmets while they last and giving away two bikes.