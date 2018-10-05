× Suspect identified in 1998 killings of mother, dead

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Authorities have identified a suspect in the 20-year-old killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her 12-year-old daughter but say he has died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol didn’t immediately release the name of the suspect in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Sherri Scherer and her daughter, Megan, whose 1998 deaths previously were linked to other unsolved crimes in South Carolina and Tennessee. But the agency says in a news release that more details will be released at a news conference Friday morning.

Just a couple hours after the mother and daughter were killed in Portageville, Missouri, the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a woman in Dyersburg, Tennessee. DNA also linked the suspect to a 1990 killing in Greenville, South Carolina, and a 1997 rape in Memphis, Tennessee.