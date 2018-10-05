× University of Missouri’s Sigma Chi chapter suspended

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri says a fraternity that got into trouble last year for providing alcohol to minors has been suspended pending the results of an investigation.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the suspension bars the Sigma Chi fraternity from participating in university activities, including homecoming, and from recruiting new members. The fraternity was placed on probation last year, but that didn’t restrict its social privileges.

University spokesman Christian Basi says he can’t disclose the nature of the investigation into the Sigma Chi chapter. It’s among eight fraternities tat have been suspended on the university’s flagship campus in Columbia.

A post on the website of the university’s Sigma Chi chapter says fraternities must live with “an emphasis on the negative behavior” and that the “good things they do” are neglected.