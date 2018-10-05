Ways to enjoy Fall in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It's finally feeling like fall in st. Louis. Explore St. Louis says our region has earned a spot on the map as an outdoor destination.

St. Louis has ranked 6th best among 100 cities on Wallethub`s 2016 best and worst cities for recreation while Forest Park was ranked no. 1 as best City Park in USA Today's 10 best list.

Tony Paraino from Explore St. Louis joins FOX 2 to remind of us of all the great outdoor activities and events you can enjoy around the region this season.

