Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7, 2018

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $67.00

Vs. Chicago Blackhawks

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2018-10-01/CT

Best of Missouri Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 (Also Friday) Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $15 adults, Kids 3-12 $7 ( Discounts for members)

More than 120 food producers and crafters offer baked goods, fresh and dried flowers, herbs, handcrafted items, baskets, wooden toys, custom jewelry and more. Enjoy live music and a kids’ corner with crafts and fall activities, too! Outdoors under tents, rain or shine.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Best-of-Missouri-Market

Historic Shaw Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: 4100 & 4200 blocks of Flora Place, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $7 per adult, good for both days, Children 14 & under free with an adult

Held since 1993 on the tree-lined parkway of Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue, the Historic Shaw Art Fair is one of the premier fine art and fine craft fairs in the St. Louis area. Top caliber artists and craftspeople from around the country are selected each year to participate.

http://shawstlouis.org/attractions-amenities/historic-shaw-art-fair/

Grove Fest

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: The Grove Neighborhood, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free (Donations welcome)

Grove Fest, St. Louis’, independent, wildly eclectic annual street festival returns for its 13th year. This family friendly event will feature a kids zone, street performers, live music, and amazing food and drinks. Want to be an artist for the day? Don’t forget to stop by and help paint the annual paint-by-numbers outdoor wall mural.

http://calendar.thegrovestl.com/events/2018/10/6/13th-annual-grove-fest

Belleville Chili Cook-Off

Date: Saturday, October 6 (Also Friday) Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:30pm Admission: Free ( $ for food)

Sponsored by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, this annual event features the culinary creations of individuals, local organizations, and area businesses. Chili connoisseurs of all ages will be able to purchase samples or bowls from more than 60 vendors selling various types of chili, desserts, kabobs, and more then vote for their favorite to win the People's Choice Award. https://www.bellevillechili.com/

St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: St. Mary's Church, Alton, IL

Saturday: 1:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-10:00pm Admission: Free

German food, live music, inflatables ... it's a fall festival with fun for all. Don’t miss the keg tapping Saturday.

www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

Zootoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts, live music, German specialty food for purchase, and German bars serving a variety of beers for adults, root beer and other soft drinks.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/zootoberfest

BOOterfly House: Bewitching Bugs & Botanicals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: $8 adults, $5 children 3-12

Celebrate all things creepy and crawly this October. Meet new frightful friends in the Scorpion’s Lair, watch out for our Botanicals Gone Mad in the Conservatory, and spy on spectacular spiders with Little Miss Muffet. Plant Feedings with Professor Von Trap daily at 1:30pm.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

Vintage Voices

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: Alton National Cemetery, Alton, IL

Walking tours start at Noon and will run continuously until the last tour leaves at 2:45 pm

Tickets: $15, $10 for students

Visitors will be able to walk down the shaded paths of the historic Alton Cemetery and meet the men and women who lived in the Alton area during the 19th and early 20th century. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA will portray ten individuals who lived, worked, or in some significant way had an impact on Alton's history.

www.altonlittletheater.org

Jersey County Apple Festival

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Cheney Mansion, Jerseyville, IL

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm Admission: $5 (Children 4 and under Free) for tours

Enjoy this yearly festival including kid's games, tours, food, quilt raffle and entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the day.

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/369/jersey-county-historic-society%E2%80%99s-annual-apple-fest/21083

Fall Farm Day

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Willoughby Heritage Farm, Collinsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $2 per person, maximum $10 per family, Kids 3 and under free

Join in in this annual Fall Farm Day celebration which welcome fall - country style! There will be hayrides, games, food by the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, live entertainment, pumpkin patch with pumpkins for sale and crafts & vendors. Grab some kettle corn, settle down for some good-ole fashioned bluegrass, and then hitch a ride on an wagon ride while you are taken back to fall-time in 1950.

https://www.willoughbyfarm.org/event/fall-farm-day

Yanda Log Cabin Day

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

The Yanda Log Cabin was built in the early 1850s and was restored in the 1990s. The cabin will be open for free tours. Also adding to the atmosphere will be period craftsman demonstrating skills such as blacksmithing, woodworking, sewing, and corn grinding. Food will be available for purchase from the Kiwanis Club.

https://www.glen-carbon.il.us/891/Heritage-Museum-and-Log-Cabin

Touch-A-Truck

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Township Park, Edwrdsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

The annual Touch-a-Truck is a community event that gives area families and children the opportunity to explore and learn about the various. There will approximately 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus).

https://edwardsvilletownship.com/township-park/park-events/touch-a-truck/

Duckfest

Date: Saturday, October 6 Venue: Lakeside 370 Park, St. Peters, MO

Time: 1:30pm-9:00pm Admission: Free

Duckfest is an event that celebrates all things outdoors,with an emphasis on waterfowl hunting. A day full of live music, vendors, raffles, and great food. This year, the Calling Contest has been officially sanctioned. Proceeds raised from Duckfest are donated to Emmaus Homes, a local nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities.

https://www.facebook.com/events/160222277989697/

A Celebration of Muny 100

Date: Sunday, October 7 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$65.00

Join the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in paying tribute to the Muny during their centennial with an afternoon of beautiful songs and music from its first quarter century. An outstanding cast of vocalists join the SLSO for a showcase of beloved and rare classics from Annie Get Your Gun, Girl Crazy, Show Boat, The Pirates of Penzance, as well as favorites by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Victor Herbert and more.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Renaissance Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95|

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 6-7 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora