13th Annual Grove Fest

ST. LOUIS - Chip Schloss, founder of Grove Fest, owner of Atomic Cowboy and Chief Ignition Officer of Firecracker Pizza & Beer, is at the studio Saturday morning to talk about Grove Fest.

This eclectic street art, food and music festival is going to be taking place for its 13th year, October 6th.

If you love pizza, beer or Rock N' Roll, then you have to head down to Grove Fest.

Grove Fest

Saturday, October 6th

2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

4512 Manchester Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

For more information, visit:

https://firecrackerpizza.com

https://www.atomiccowboystl.com

http://thegrovestl.com