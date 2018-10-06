2018 Oktoberfest at Soulard Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We have some special guests from Oktoberfest here at the studio to tell us what we should expect this year at the festival!

Oktoberfest is a festival that not only celebrates our city's heritages but combines it with German heritage as well. This festival at Soulard Market is two days jammed packed with food, drinks, live music and entertainment.

This year will feature an open-air plaza, wine garden, seven bands, axe throwing activities, stein holding competitions, and the return of 'Oktubafest'.

Oktoberfest is family-friendly, and entry is free.

Those ages 21 and over can further enhance their experience by purchasing a VIP Bier Hall ticket for $20.

It will also feature a lot of local beer from Anheuser-Busch, wine from Stone Hill and a special German menu from Soulard`s own Bogart`s Smokehouse.

Oktoberfest at Soulard Market

720 Carroll St

St. Louis, MO 63104

For more information, visit http://soulard-oktoberfest.com.