Climate change rarely mentioned in Missouri Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Even with the Environmental Protection Agency predicting more flooding and more extremely hot days in Missouri because of climate change, the issue has been virtually absent from the state’s U.S. Senate race.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it asked Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley how they would address climate change if they win November’s election.

In response, Hawley’s campaign said in a statement that humans need to be good stewards of the environment without killing jobs, and accused McCaskill of siding with “radical environmentalists” every time.

McCaskill’s campaign said science has proven climate change is occurring and poses a threat to the future. She has supported renewable fuels and clean energy alternatives but also opposed cap and trade regulations she said would cause high utility bills.