Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Springfield MO woman

SPRINGFIELD, MO – The Springfield Missouri police department is seeking the public’s help to find 36-year-old Cree Dawn Hunsaker.

Ms. Hunsaker was last seen Monday, October 1st around 11 am at the Greyhound bus station on East Kearney Street in Springfield Missouri.

Police say Ms. Hunsaker is 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos “Dominique” and “Creshawn” on her.

She was seen boarding a bus bound for Lima, Ohio. It’s unknown if she arrived at her destination.

Ms. Hunsaker suffers from bipolar disorder and it is unknown if she has medication with her.

If you have seen or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.