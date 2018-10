× Firefighters battle house fire in Maryland Heights Saturday morning

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Firefighters battled a 1-alarm house fire in the 11000 block of Meadow Run Court in Maryland Heights. The fire broke out before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The homeowner was in the home but was able to get out safely. The home is a total loss.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.