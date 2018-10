Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Investigation is underway for a homicide that occurred in South City in the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue Saturday morning around 10 am.

According to the police, the male victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many of the neighbors in the Carondelet neighborhood are on edge since incidents like this rarely occur.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.