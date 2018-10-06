The Thread: Inn The Community

When is an inn more than inn? When it helps you to see more, of course. Tim is ready for a little rest and relaxation, and he's found the perfect place in Waterloo, Il at the SeeMore Inn. See how Human Support Services is using a bed and breakfast to provide their clients with job training and inviting the community to experience and enjoy their amazing gifts! But this goes way beyond The SeeMore Inn...people are linking arms to move to the needs of others all over Monroe County! Witness community in action Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.
