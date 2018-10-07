25th Annual Year of The Darkness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Halloween is less than a month away and if you like getting scared then you have to head over to The Darkness.

Some of The Darkness guests are at the studio Sunday morning and they are scaring us straight into the Halloween spirit.

This is the 25th year that The Darkness has been scaring their way into our hearts and you won't want to miss out. Even Penny Wise from the remade movie "It" will be making a special appearance.

The Darkness is open the weekend of October 5th through the 7th, and then every Thursday through Sunday night starting October 11th. Beginning October 19th, the attraction will be open nightly through Halloween, October 31st.

The Darkness will keep the fear going on November 2nd, 3rd and 10th, from 7 to 11 p.m. November 10th is Black Out Night, where guests can go through the haunt with just a glow stick for light.

You can get tickets for The Darkness and other haunted houses in St. Louis at http://scarefest.com.

For more information, visit: www.thedarkness.com