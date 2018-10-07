Arts Pop: Exploring the Saxon Lutheran heritage of Perry County, MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – The towns of Altenburg and Frohna, MO are located in Perry County, southeast of Perryville. They are two of several founded by German immigrants in 1839 and named after towns in their native Saxony region back home.

These towns are home to a German dialect, but the people who still speak it are getting fewer and fewer. St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn traveled to Perry County to learn about its history and its future.

On October 13, 2018, Frohna will host its annual Fall Festival celebration which features life in the 1800s on the original farmstead site of the Bergt family who immigrated from Nieder-Frohna in 1839.

