Fatal house fire in Brighton IL under investigation

BRIGHTON, IL – The Illinois State Fire Marshal office is investigating a fatal fire that took the life of a Brighton woman.

The fire broke out around 3 pm in the 200 block of Cindy Street Sunday afternoon. When fire and law enforcement units arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s name is being withheld till notification of next of kin.