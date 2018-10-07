Get registered to vote before October 10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dr. Nancy Miller, Co-President of League of Women Voters, is at the studio Sunday morning encouraging everyone to get out there and vote.

The League of Women Voters even has a voter's guide to help those who don't know much about which candidates are running and that is located on the St. Louis Post Dispatch website and the Vote411 website.

The last day to get registered to vote is October 10th.

Dr. Miller also talks about some of the registration events around the area that you can attend.

Preservation on Statewide Ballot Issues - Sunday, October 7th at 2 p.m. at Manchester Methodist Church on HWY 141

Voter Registration - Tuesday, October 9th at 9:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church

Training to be Poll Observers on November 6th - Tuesday, October 16th at 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at LWVMetroSTL Office

Issues Forum, State Ballot Issues - Saturday, October 27th at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Florissant Valley Community College

For more information or if you're wanting to look at the voter's guide, visit: http://vote411.org or https://www.stltoday.com.