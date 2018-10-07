× One dead in Sunday morning shooting in Northwoods

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in his vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers from the Northwoods Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 6700 block of Daiber Street. When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old unresponsive man inside the vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The NPD contacted the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance with the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding either of these incidents.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding either of the incidents.