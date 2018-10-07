× Police release more details about St. Louis police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Police have released more details about an officer-involved shooting that badly injured a 15-year-old boy last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Friday a 9mm semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the scene.

Police have said that Branden Leachman was armed with a gun when an unidentified officer shot him on Sept. 26.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave.

The police department says the officer gave verbal commands to the boy before firing. His partner did not fire.