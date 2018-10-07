Take the kiddos for a fun experience at Boo at the Zoo Nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Megan Mahar, special events coordinator for the St. Louis Zoo, is at the studio to talk about a beloved family tradition for St. Louis, Boo at the Zoo Nights.

This event is presented by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and is a great place for a non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween experience.

You have to purchase tickets for the event. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Boo at the Zoo Nights is not a trick-or-treating experience but there will be plenty of fun activities for the kids.

Admission includes entrance to Boo at the Zoo Nights, the Conservation Carousel and the 4D Theatre featuring "Happy Family."

Boo at the Zoo Nights

October 16th through the 30th

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit: stlzoo.org/boo.