Armed robbery at Cricket Wireless in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Police in Sunset Hills are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint last week.

According to Sgt. Robbie Hagen, a spokesman for the Sunset Hills Police Department, the robbery took place around 1:45 p.m. on October 2 at the Cricket Wireless in the 1500 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The suspect approached a store employee, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove off in a white Kia Sportage with dark-tinted windows.

Police described the suspect as a young African-American man with a slender build, wearing a baseball cap, a baby blue St. Louis Cardinals shirt, and dark pants. He was also carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.