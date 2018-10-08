× Authorities identify woman killed in Brighton IL house fire

BRIGHTON, Ill – Fire officials identified 70-year-old Donna Morgan as the woman killed in a house fire Sunday afternoon but said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Cindy Street Sunday afternoon. When fire and law enforcement units arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved.

According to authorities, Morgan was home alone at the time of the fire.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.