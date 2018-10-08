Police search for missing toddler last seen with babysitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Craig Jacob has been located at his home, 3-year-old Shamond Evans is still missing.

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered missing child advisory for 3-year boy who police believe is with the family babysitter.

According to authorities, Shamond Evans parents met their babysitter, Craig J. Jacob in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station in the 5000 block of Lucas and Hunt Sunday, October 7. They dropped Shamond off at 2:30 p.m. expecting to pick him back up at 5:30 p.m. Jacob did not return at the scheduled time with the toddler and they have not been seen since.

Jacob is described as a 57-year-old, white male, 6'0", weighing 214 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be driving a Red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license of 1RB301 and was believed to be en route to 47 Connie Dr. in St. Charles.

Shamond Evans is a 3-year old black male, 3'0 ft, weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, red pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or your local authorities.