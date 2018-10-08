ST. LOUIS, MO – Watch the Bommarito Automotive Group high school Game of the Week. The show brings you some of the best matchups in area high school sports. This week we bring you Ritenour vs. Hazelwood Central. The show airs on KPLR Ch. 11 every Sunday at 10am.
Bommarito Game of the Week: Ritenour vs. Hazelwood Central
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Fort Zumwalt West vs Francis Howell
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Kirkwood vs. Pattonville
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Collinsville vs. O’Fallon, IL
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Collinsville vs. O’Fallon
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 5, 2018
-
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, August 31, 2018
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, August 24, 2018
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 7, 2018
-
Senior at Hazelwood Central shot near campus
-
Fox 2 Prep Zone – Thursday Night Edition – September 6, 2018
-
-
Bommarito 500 kicks-off weekend with a host of events
-
School intruder drill in Hazelwood School District
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 28, 2018