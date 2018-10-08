Granite City Police ‘Party Rock’ during lip sync dance video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Il — Police are dancing to LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem with Granite City residents in a new lip sync challenge video. Granite City Police wrote this message to their Facebook fans:

"We had over 150 requests to do a lip sync challenge when they started coming out. Since we always get so much support from our communtiy, we decided to put something together that showed our city and citizens as we see them. The support we get from our citizens is second to none and we wanted this to be a tribute to our department and the community we serve. Thank you, Granite City, for not giving up on this video. Thank you John and Robert for spending countless hours making our vision a reality - you outdid yourselves! To Marc and Jake at the Granite City Cinema, and Justin at the Granite City Park District - thank you for allowing us the use of your facilites!

Chief Rozell, Major Nordstrom, and Mayor Hagnauer have given the final "ok" to let you all see what we came up with - we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!

Final discalimer - thank you to each and every officer that participated. When we say NONE of them were on-duty, we mean it. They ALL volunteered their time to make this a reality: something members of GCPD have never failed to do."