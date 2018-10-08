‘Home Works’ program aims to improve student-parent engagement in education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dozens of teachers, parents, and students met at STIX Early Childhood Center Monday night for a dinner and to learn about the "Home Works" program. The program is currently in 29 schools in Missouri.

It trains, supports and helps pay teachers to visit with parents and students at their home. The goal is to help out with homework, disciplinary issues and to get students more engaged in learning. Staff with the program said students who received just one home visit, score 5% higher on STAR reading tests.

