ST. LOUIS- Iggy Azalea won't make it to St. Louis for her show scheduled at the Stifel Theatre next month.

The rapper confirmed on social media that the rest of her Bad Girls tour has been canceled.

Azalea took to Twitter saying she's "Genuinely disappointed the tour can't happen and says the decision was out of her hands".

A statement from the tour promoter, Live Nation cited unforeseen circumstances as the reason for the tour's cancellation.