Limousine company offers warning and tips following deadly New York accident

CASEYVILLE, IL – A deadly limo crash that killed 20 people in New York has the owner of one local limousine company warning consumers. Greg Meyer is the owner of ‘All About You Limo’ located in the Metro East. He says consumers should search a U.S. Department of Transportation database before they choose a company.

“We haul the most precious cargo, said Meyer. “We have to do things right.”

Meyer said the company that owned the limo involved in the crash had a checkered history. Investigators say the limo driver was not properly licensed and the vehicle should not have been out on the road because it failed an inspection.

“I’m not surprised because there are so many owners that don’t care,” said Meyer. “They don’t follow the rules. They don’t care about safety. They throw anybody behind the wheel. It’s bound to happen, and it gives our entire industry a black eye.”

Meyer said his fleet undergoes state inspections every 6 months and an annual federal inspection. He uses a computerized maintenance schedule to make sure vehicles are safe. Drivers must be properly licensed and undergo a background check.

He said, “We care more about safety than anything.”