Missouri Sheriffs' Association critical of sex offender report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association is accusing state Auditor Nicole Galloway of a rush to judgment in her report that raised troubling concerns about oversight of sex offenders.

The report released last week found nearly 1,300 sex offenders unaccounted for, including hundreds who fall into the most dangerous category.

Sex offenders must register in their county and keep the information up-to-date. The Missouri State Highway Patrol maintains a database.

Sheriffs’ association executive director Kevin Merritt said Monday that some offenders cited as unaccounted for are actually in prison or died, moved out of state, or are under investigation for non-compliance.

The auditor’s office says Merritt’s response makes it clear that some sheriffs have not regularly updated information for the registry, which is the resource the public uses to track sex offenders.