ST. LOUIS - Troy Hansen, associate professor of counseling, is at the studio to talk about National Depression Screening Day.
This free event is looking towards students and community members to encourage free mental health screenings.
This event is also a great way to get resources and information from service providers in the community.
National Depression Screening Day
Thursday, October 11th
9:00am to 4:00pm
Forest Park Student Center
5600 Oakland,
St. Louis, Mo 63110-1316
For more information, visit: https://events.Stlcc.Edu/event/ndsd