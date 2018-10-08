× Oh deer! St. Louis County officer rescues baby deer from basement

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On a typical day, police respond to all sorts of calls – emergency and non-emergency alike. On Monday, one St. Louis County police officer answered a different call – the call of the wild.

Officer Straatmann of the Affton precinct responded to a local apartment building after a baby deer jumped through a window and became trapped in the basement.

Straatmann channeled his inner “deer whisperer,” went into the basement, and retrieved the baby deer.

According to a post on the precinct’s Facebook page, the officer comforted the deer until the animal could be safely released. Once outside, the deer ran to its waiting mother.

Police did not disclose the location of the apartment complex.