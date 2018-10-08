Pevely Elementary school evacuated after suspicious package found
PEVELY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found in a dumpster at Pevely Park near Pevely Elementary school Monday morning.
According to the Dunklin R-5 School District, the elementary school has been evacuated to Herculaneum High School as a precaution.
St. Louis County’s Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.
Further details are not immediately available.
38.283659 -90.396358