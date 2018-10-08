× Pevely Elementary school evacuated after suspicious package found

PEVELY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found in a dumpster at Pevely Park near Pevely Elementary school Monday morning.

According to the Dunklin R-5 School District, the elementary school has been evacuated to Herculaneum High School as a precaution.

St. Louis County’s Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

Further details are not immediately available.

The is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will update this page when more information becomes available.