EAST ST. LOUIS – An early police pursuit leads to one person being arrested in the Metro-East.

The chase started in Sauget around 12:30 Monday morning and ended when the suspect’s car crashed into the brush at South 19th and McCausland in East St. Louis.

The three people inside the vehicle then fled on foot. One person was caught and two others remain on the run.

No word on what led to the police chase.